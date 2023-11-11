The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is set for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Mark Scheifele light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Scheifele stats and insights

  • Scheifele has scored in five of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 17.2% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 30 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Scheifele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Predators 4 0 4 18:12 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 3 1 2 18:49 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:12 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 23:50 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:27 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:15 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:02 Home W 4-2
10/21/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 21:11 Away W 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

