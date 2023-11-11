The Winnipeg Jets, Kyle Connor included, will meet the Dallas Stars on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Connor available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Kyle Connor vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Connor Season Stats Insights

Connor's plus-minus this season, in 20:46 per game on the ice, is -3.

In seven of 13 games this year, Connor has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Connor has a point in eight games this season (out of 13), including multiple points four times.

Connor has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 13 games played.

The implied probability that Connor hits the over on his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Connor having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Connor Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 13 Games 3 16 Points 5 11 Goals 1 5 Assists 4

