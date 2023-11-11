Can we expect Kyle Connor scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets face off with the Dallas Stars at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

  • Connor has scored in seven of 13 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
  • On the power play, Connor has accumulated two goals and four assists.
  • He has an 18.3% shooting percentage, attempting 4.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 30 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Predators 4 3 1 18:28 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 3 2 1 16:46 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:53 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 21:17 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:16 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:18 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:56 Home W 4-2
10/21/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:56 Away W 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

