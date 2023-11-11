When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, will Joshua Morrissey find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Morrissey stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Morrissey scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Morrissey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:51 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 2 0 2 24:16 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:13 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 23:17 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 27:25 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:09 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 23:51 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:21 Home W 4-2 10/21/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 27:32 Away W 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 23:14 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

