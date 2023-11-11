Joshua Morrissey will be among those in action Saturday when his Winnipeg Jets face the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre. Thinking about a wager on Morrissey in the Jets-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey has averaged 24:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Morrissey has a goal in one of his 13 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Morrissey has a point in seven games this season (out of 13), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 13 games this season, Morrissey has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Morrissey's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Morrissey has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 13 Games 3 10 Points 2 1 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

