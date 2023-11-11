Joe Pavelski and Kyle Connor are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets meet at Canada Life Centre on Saturday (opening faceoff at 3:00 PM ET).

Jets vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Stars Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Connor has totaled 11 goals and five assists in 13 games for Winnipeg, good for 16 points.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 9 3 1 4 7 at Blues Nov. 7 2 1 3 7 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 5

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Mark Scheifele is one of the impact players on offense for Winnipeg with 16 total points (1.2 per game), with five goals and 11 assists in 13 games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 4 4 4 at Blues Nov. 7 1 2 3 3 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 1 1 0

Alex Iafallo Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Winnipeg's Alex Iafallo is among the top offensive players on the team with 12 total points (four goals and eight assists).

Iafallo Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 2 2 4 at Blues Nov. 7 0 4 4 1 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 1 1 2 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Pavelski is Dallas' top contributor with 12 points. He has five goals and seven assists this season.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 1 0 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 2 1 2 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 1 1 2

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Roope Hintz has five goals and six assists to total 11 points (0.9 per game).

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Nov. 2 2 1 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 2 2 3

