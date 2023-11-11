The Dallas Stars (8-3-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2), who have won three in a row, on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Jets vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-120) Jets (+100) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

This season the Jets have won one of the five games in which they've been an underdog.

Winnipeg has a record of 1-3 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Jets have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 10 of 13 games this season.

Jets vs Stars Additional Info

Jets vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 36 (24th) Goals 47 (8th) 30 (4th) Goals Allowed 43 (17th) 3 (30th) Power Play Goals 9 (16th) 3 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (22nd)

Jets Advanced Stats

Winnipeg owns a 7-3-0 line versus the spread while going 6-2-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

Winnipeg has hit the over in six of its last 10 outings.

The Jets have averaged a total of 6.2 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.7 greater than this matchup's total of 5.5.

In the last 10 matchups, Jets' games have had an average of 9.9 goals, 0.3 more than their season-long average.

The Jets' 47 total goals (3.6 per game) are the eighth-most in the league.

The Jets' 43 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

Their +4 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

