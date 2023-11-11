Jets vs. Stars November 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
Jets vs. Stars Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-120)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSSW
Jets Players to Watch
- Winnipeg's Connor has totaled five assists and 11 goals in 13 games. That's good for 16 points.
- Mark Scheifele has made a major impact for Winnipeg this season with 16 points (five goals and 11 assists).
- This season, Alex Iafallo has four goals and eight assists for Dallas.
- In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has an .872 save percentage (59th in the league), with 68 total saves, while allowing 10 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-1-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.
Stars Players to Watch
- One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Pavelski, with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and an average ice time of 16:42 per game.
- Roope Hintz has five goals and six assists, equaling 11 points (0.9 per game).
- Jason Robertson's 10 points this season are via three goals and seven assists.
- Scott Wedgewood (2-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.4 on the season. His .911% save percentage ranks 23rd in the NHL.
Jets vs. Stars Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|20th
|3
|Goals Scored
|3.62
|6th
|5th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|3.31
|19th
|20th
|30
|Shots
|33.1
|6th
|27th
|33
|Shots Allowed
|27.5
|4th
|29th
|9.09%
|Power Play %
|18.37%
|18th
|1st
|92.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.33%
|24th
