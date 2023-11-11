The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jets vs. Stars Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Players to Watch

Winnipeg's Connor has totaled five assists and 11 goals in 13 games. That's good for 16 points.

Mark Scheifele has made a major impact for Winnipeg this season with 16 points (five goals and 11 assists).

This season, Alex Iafallo has four goals and eight assists for Dallas.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has an .872 save percentage (59th in the league), with 68 total saves, while allowing 10 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-1-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Pavelski, with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and an average ice time of 16:42 per game.

Roope Hintz has five goals and six assists, equaling 11 points (0.9 per game).

Jason Robertson's 10 points this season are via three goals and seven assists.

Scott Wedgewood (2-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.4 on the season. His .911% save percentage ranks 23rd in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 3.62 6th 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3.31 19th 20th 30 Shots 33.1 6th 27th 33 Shots Allowed 27.5 4th 29th 9.09% Power Play % 18.37% 18th 1st 92.68% Penalty Kill % 73.33% 24th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.