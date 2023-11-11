The Dallas Stars (8-3-1) are favored on the road (-120 moneyline odds to win) against the Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2, +100 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday begins at 3:00 PM ET from Canada Life Centre on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Jets vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Jets vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 5.5 goals five times.

In the 10 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 7-3 in those games.

This season the Jets have one wins in the five games in which they've been an underdog.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, Dallas has compiled a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of its games).

Winnipeg is 1-3 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.1 3.30 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.30 2.60 3 11.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 6-3-1 6.2 3.70 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.70 2.70 7 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

