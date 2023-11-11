The Dallas Stars (8-3-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2) -- who've won three straight -- on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs Stars Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets give up 3.3 goals per game (43 in total), 17th in the league.

The Jets are eighth in the league in scoring (47 goals, 3.6 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Jets have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Jets have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 13 11 5 16 6 7 - Mark Scheifele 13 5 11 16 6 7 51.2% Alex Iafallo 13 4 8 12 3 7 25% Nino Niederreiter 13 5 5 10 3 0 57.1% Joshua Morrissey 13 1 9 10 10 7 -

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 30 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 36 total goals (three per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 33 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players