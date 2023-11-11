How to Watch the Jets vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (8-3-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2) -- who've won three straight -- on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
Tune in on ESPN+ and BSSW as the Stars and the Jets square off.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Jets vs Stars Additional Info
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets give up 3.3 goals per game (43 in total), 17th in the league.
- The Jets are eighth in the league in scoring (47 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Jets have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Jets have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 37 goals over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|13
|11
|5
|16
|6
|7
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|13
|5
|11
|16
|6
|7
|51.2%
|Alex Iafallo
|13
|4
|8
|12
|3
|7
|25%
|Nino Niederreiter
|13
|5
|5
|10
|3
|0
|57.1%
|Joshua Morrissey
|13
|1
|9
|10
|10
|7
|-
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 30 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 36 total goals (three per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 33 goals during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|12
|5
|7
|12
|14
|5
|48.3%
|Roope Hintz
|11
|5
|6
|11
|3
|0
|46.5%
|Jason Robertson
|12
|3
|7
|10
|10
|11
|-
|Jamie Benn
|12
|3
|6
|9
|3
|9
|54.2%
|Wyatt Johnston
|12
|4
|4
|8
|4
|4
|42.5%
