The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2) heading into their matchup with the Dallas Stars (8-3-1) currently has two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Jets vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

The Jets' 47 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them eighth in the NHL.

Winnipeg has given up 43 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 18th in the league.

Their +4 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Stars Season Insights

Dallas ranks 24th in the league with 36 goals scored (three per game).

Their goal differential (+6) makes them seventh-best in the league.

