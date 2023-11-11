Iowa State vs. BYU Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 11, when the Iowa State Cyclones and BYU Cougars square off at 10:15 PM? Our projection system believes in the Cyclones. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Iowa State vs. BYU Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|BYU (+7.5)
|Over (40.5)
|Iowa State 26, BYU 21
Iowa State Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cyclones have an implied win probability of 75.0%.
- The Cyclones are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, three of the Cyclones' eight games have gone over the point total.
- The total for this game is 40.5, 4.4 points fewer than the average total in Iowa State games thus far this season.
BYU Betting Info (2023)
- The Cougars have a 28.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Cougars' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.
- BYU is 1-3 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.
- Four of the Cougars' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).
- The average point total for BYU this season is 9.8 points higher than this game's over/under.
Cyclones vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Iowa State
|23.6
|20.7
|25
|19.6
|21.8
|22
|BYU
|22.9
|26.9
|29.3
|14.3
|17.8
|37
