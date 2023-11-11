For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Dylan Samberg a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

Samberg is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Samberg has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:53 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:10 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:35 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:44 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 4-2 10/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:25 Away W 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:36 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

