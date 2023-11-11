Can we anticipate Dylan DeMelo lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Dallas Stars at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

DeMelo stats and insights

  • DeMelo has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • DeMelo's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

DeMelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 20:27 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:09 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:09 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:57 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:24 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:30 Home W 4-2
10/21/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:40 Away W 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:18 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

