Cole Perfetti and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Prop bets for Perfetti are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Cole Perfetti vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

Perfetti's plus-minus this season, in 13:55 per game on the ice, is +3.

In three of 13 games this year, Perfetti has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Perfetti has a point in nine of 13 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In six of 13 games this season, Perfetti has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Perfetti has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Perfetti has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 13 Games 3 10 Points 2 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

