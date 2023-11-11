Based on our computer projections, the Clemson Tigers will beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets when the two teams play at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (+14.5) Toss Up (55) Clemson 31, Georgia Tech 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Clemson vs. Georgia Tech? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Tigers are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Clemson has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Out of eight Tigers games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 55 points, five higher than the average total in Clemson games this season.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Yellow Jackets have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yellow Jackets have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Georgia Tech has a 1-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year.

Six of the Yellow Jackets' eight games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

The average point total for Georgia Tech this year is 1.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 29 21.2 37.2 19.4 18.8 23.5 Georgia Tech 33.2 30.1 36 32.8 30.3 25.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.