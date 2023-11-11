The Bundesliga schedule today is sure to please. The matchups include Borussia Dortmund squaring off against VfB Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena.

How to watch all the action in the Bundesliga today is included here.

Bundesliga Streaming Live Today

Watch VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund makes the trip to take on VfB Stuttgart at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream:

Favorite: VfB Stuttgart (+140)

VfB Stuttgart (+140) Underdog: Borussia Dortmund (+160)

Borussia Dortmund (+160) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Augsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim travels to play FC Augsburg at WWK ARENA in Augsburg.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream:

Favorite: FC Augsburg (+145)

FC Augsburg (+145) Underdog: TSG Hoffenheim (+165)

TSG Hoffenheim (+165) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch SV Darmstadt 98 vs FSV Mainz

FSV Mainz travels to match up with SV Darmstadt 98 at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream:

Favorite: FSV Mainz (+125)

FSV Mainz (+125) Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+195)

SV Darmstadt 98 (+195) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Heidenheim 1846

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 travels to face Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream:

Favorite: Bayern Munich (-2500)

Bayern Munich (-2500) Underdog: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+2000)

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+2000) Draw: (+1300)

(+1300) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch VfL Bochum vs FC Cologne

FC Cologne is on the road to face VfL Bochum at Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream:

Favorite: VfL Bochum (+150)

VfL Bochum (+150) Underdog: FC Cologne (+160)

FC Cologne (+160) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

