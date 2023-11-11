The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Brenden Dillon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Dillon stats and insights

Dillon has scored in two of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

Dillon has no points on the power play.

Dillon averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 30 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Dillon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:29 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 20:14 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:30 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:27 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 4-2 10/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:49 Away W 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

