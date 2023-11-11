The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Brenden Dillon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dillon stats and insights

  • Dillon has scored in two of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
  • Dillon has no points on the power play.
  • Dillon averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 30 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dillon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:29 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 20:14 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:30 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:27 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 4-2
10/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:49 Away W 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.