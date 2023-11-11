Will Brenden Dillon Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 11?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Brenden Dillon find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Dillon stats and insights
- Dillon has scored in two of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- Dillon has no points on the power play.
- Dillon averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 30 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Dillon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|2
|1
|20:14
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 5-3
Jets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
