Alex Iafallo and the Winnipeg Jets will play on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Considering a bet on Iafallo? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Alex Iafallo vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo's plus-minus this season, in 17:31 per game on the ice, is +4.

Iafallo has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

In six of 13 games this year, Iafallo has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Iafallo has had an assist in a game four times this year over 13 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Iafallo's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Iafallo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 13 Games 2 12 Points 0 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

