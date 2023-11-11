Should you wager on Alex Iafallo to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the Dallas Stars face off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Iafallo stats and insights

  • In three of 13 games this season, Iafallo has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
  • On the power play, Iafallo has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have given up 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Iafallo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 16:26 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 4 0 4 16:33 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:02 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:50 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:59 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:54 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 4-2
10/21/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:23 Away W 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 13:05 Home L 5-3

Jets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

