The Winnipeg Jets, Adam Lowry among them, meet the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Thinking about a wager on Lowry? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Adam Lowry vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Lowry Season Stats Insights

Lowry has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Lowry has a goal in one of 13 games played this year, and had multiple goals in that game.

Lowry has a point in seven of 13 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Lowry has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Lowry's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 27.8% of Lowry going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lowry Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 30 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 13 Games 3 9 Points 4 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.