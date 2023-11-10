The Buffalo Sabres (6-6-1) will host the Minnesota Wild (5-6-2) on Friday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

Sabres and Wild meet on ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX.

Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Wild vs Sabres Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild give up 4.0 goals per game (52 in total), 31st in the league.

The Wild's 44 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them ninth in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Wild have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joel Eriksson Ek 13 7 6 13 2 5 48.9% Mats Zuccarello 13 3 10 13 6 5 37.5% Kirill Kaprizov 13 4 8 12 12 5 0% Ryan Hartman 13 7 4 11 11 10 43% Patrick Maroon 13 2 7 9 4 3 57.1%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have given up 41 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.

The Sabres' 41 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players