Wild vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - November 10
The Minnesota Wild's (5-6-2) injury report has six players listed as they ready for a Friday, November 10 matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (6-6-1) at KeyBank Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Frederick Gaudreau
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Cozens
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Brandon Biro
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Matthew Savoie
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Eric Comrie
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Zachary Benson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Mattias Samuelsson
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild Season Insights
- With 44 goals (3.4 per game), the Wild have the NHL's ninth-best offense.
- Minnesota gives up four goals per game (52 total), which ranks 31st in the league.
- With a goal differential of -8, they are 25th in the league.
Sabres Season Insights
- Buffalo's 41 total goals (3.2 per game) make it the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- They have the league's 16th-ranked goal differential at 0.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wild vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-115)
|Wild (-105)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.