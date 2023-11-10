Can we anticipate Vinni Lettieri lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

Lettieri has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

Lettieri has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

