Player prop bet odds for Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -149) 6.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -135)

The 26.5 point total set for Edwards on Friday is 1.2 more than his season scoring average (25.3).

His per-game rebound average of seven is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged five assists per game, 1.5 less than Friday's assist over/under (6.5).

Edwards has knocked down four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get Edwards gear at Fanatics!

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -111)

The 13.5-point prop total set for Rudy Gobert on Friday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average (14.3).

His per-game rebounding average of 13.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday (12.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -204)

Karl-Anthony Towns' 15.7 points per game are 5.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Towns' assist average -- 2.7 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Towns, at 1.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 15.7 points Wembanyama scores per game are 1.8 less than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Wembanyama, at one three-pointer made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.