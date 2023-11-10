Ryan Hartman and the Minnesota Wild will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. If you're thinking about a wager on Hartman against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.

Ryan Hartman vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Hartman has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 17:12 on the ice per game.

In five of 13 games this year, Hartman has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hartman has registered a point in a game seven times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hartman has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hartman has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hartman has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hartman Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 13 Games 2 11 Points 2 7 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

