The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Conley, in his most recent action, had 12 points and four assists in a 122-101 win over the Pelicans.

In this article, we dig into Conley's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-114)

Over 10.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Over 2.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 123.1 points per game last year made the Spurs the worst team in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 45.0 rebounds per contest last year, the Spurs were 26th in the league in that category.

The Spurs conceded 26.8 assists per contest last season (29th in the NBA).

The Spurs were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.6 makes per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 24 20 1 5 5 0 0 12/26/2022 33 17 5 6 5 1 3

