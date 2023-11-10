On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Marco Rossi going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

In five of 13 games this season, Rossi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Rossi has no points on the power play.

Rossi averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 22:44 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 2 1 1 20:04 Home L 5-3 10/29/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 3-2 SO 10/26/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:27 Away L 6-2 10/24/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:03 Home W 7-4 10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 7-3

Wild vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

