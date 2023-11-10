For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jonas Brodin a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodin stats and insights

  • Brodin has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
  • Brodin has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Brodin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:30 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 25:54 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 1 0 1 27:13 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:49 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:32 Away L 3-2 SO
10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 6-2
10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:48 Home W 7-4
10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:43 Home L 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:55 Home L 7-3

Wild vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

