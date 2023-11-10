The Minnesota Wild, Joel Eriksson Ek among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Eriksson Ek in that upcoming Wild-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In six of 13 games this year, Eriksson Ek has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Eriksson Ek has a point in eight of 13 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Eriksson Ek has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 60.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 13 Games 2 13 Points 3 7 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

