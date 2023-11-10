For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Daemon Hunt a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Daemon Hunt score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Hunt stats and insights

Hunt is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

Hunt has no points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 41 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

