Bookmakers have set player props for Artemi Panarin, Mats Zuccarello and others when the New York Rangers host the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Zuccarello's 13 points are important for Minnesota. He has recorded three goals and 10 assists in 12 games.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 3

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Joel Eriksson Ek is one of the impact players on offense for Minnesota with 13 total points (1.1 per game), with seven goals and six assists in 12 games.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 0 1 7 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Devils Oct. 29 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 4

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Kirill Kaprizov's four goals and eight assists add up to 12 points this season.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Nov. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Rangers Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 vs. Devils Nov. 2 1 0 1 2 at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 6 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 6

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (20 total points), having put up seven goals and 13 assists.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 4 at Wild Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Jets Oct. 30 1 2 3 2 at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 3

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Chris Kreider has nine goals and three assists to total 12 points (one per game).

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 at Wild Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 1 0 1 2 at Jets Oct. 30 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 28 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.