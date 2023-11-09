How to Watch the Wild vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX is the place to tune in to watch the Rangers and the Wild hit the ice.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs Rangers Additional Info
|Rangers vs Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Wild Prediction
|Rangers vs Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Wild Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wild vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Wild
|Rangers
|5-4 (F/SO) MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 48 goals allowed (four per game) is 31st in the league.
- With 43 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the league's 10th-best offense.
- Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|12
|7
|6
|13
|2
|5
|49.2%
|Mats Zuccarello
|12
|3
|10
|13
|6
|5
|28.6%
|Kirill Kaprizov
|12
|4
|8
|12
|11
|5
|0%
|Ryan Hartman
|12
|7
|3
|10
|11
|10
|44.6%
|Patrick Maroon
|12
|2
|7
|9
|4
|3
|57.1%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have conceded 26 total goals (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.
- The Rangers rank 13th in the league with 39 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|12
|7
|13
|20
|7
|2
|0%
|Chris Kreider
|12
|9
|3
|12
|7
|4
|29.4%
|Adam Fox
|10
|3
|8
|11
|5
|3
|-
|Mika Zibanejad
|12
|2
|8
|10
|7
|5
|51.1%
|Erik Gustafsson
|12
|3
|5
|8
|5
|4
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.