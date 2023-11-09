Wild vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - November 9
Going into a game against the New York Rangers (9-2-1), the Minnesota Wild (5-5-2) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9 at Madison Square Garden.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederick Gaudreau
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Alex Goligoski
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Sam Hentges
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Igor Shesterkin
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Wild vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild are eighth in the NHL in scoring (43 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Minnesota allows four goals per game (48 total), which ranks 31st in the league.
- With a goal differential of -5, they are 23rd in the league.
Rangers Season Insights
- The Rangers rank 12th in the NHL with 39 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- They have the league's fifth-best goal differential at +13.
Wild vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-155)
|Wild (+125)
|6
