Can we anticipate Vladislav Namestnikov finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Vladislav Namestnikov score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Namestnikov stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Namestnikov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Namestnikov has zero points on the power play.

Namestnikov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 36 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

