Will Vladislav Namestnikov Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 9?
Can we anticipate Vladislav Namestnikov finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Namestnikov stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Namestnikov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Namestnikov has zero points on the power play.
- Namestnikov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 36 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
