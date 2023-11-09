In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Rasmus Kupari to light the lamp for the Winnipeg Jets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Rasmus Kupari score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Kupari stats and insights

Kupari is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Kupari has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

