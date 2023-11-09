Nino Niederreiter will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators play on Thursday at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Niederreiter's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:50 per game on the ice, is +5.

Niederreiter has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

Niederreiter has a point in five of 12 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Niederreiter has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 12 games played.

Niederreiter has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 27% chance of Niederreiter having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 12 Games 2 9 Points 0 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

