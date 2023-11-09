On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Nino Niederreiter going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Niederreiter stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Niederreiter has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Niederreiter has scored one goal on the power play.

Niederreiter's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 36 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.