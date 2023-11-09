On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is Nino Niederreiter going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Niederreiter stats and insights

  • In three of 12 games this season, Niederreiter has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
  • Niederreiter has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Niederreiter's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are giving up 36 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

