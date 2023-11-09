Nikolaj Ehlers will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators play on Thursday at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Ehlers in the Jets-Predators game? Use our stats and information below.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Ehlers has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 15:08 on the ice per game.

In two of 12 games this season, Ehlers has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Ehlers has a point in four of 12 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Ehlers has an assist in two of 12 games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Ehlers' implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

Ehlers has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 12 Games 3 5 Points 3 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

