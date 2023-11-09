The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Ehlers stats and insights

Ehlers has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ehlers averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

