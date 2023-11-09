Will Nikolaj Ehlers Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 9?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Ehlers stats and insights
- Ehlers has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Ehlers averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
