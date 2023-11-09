On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Neal Pionk going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Neal Pionk score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Pionk stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Pionk scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

