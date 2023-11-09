Will Morgan Barron Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 9?
Should you wager on Morgan Barron to score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Morgan Barron score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Barron stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Barron has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Barron's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 36 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
