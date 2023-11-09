Mark Scheifele Game Preview: Jets vs. Predators - November 9
Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Considering a bet on Scheifele? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mark Scheifele vs. Predators Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Scheifele Season Stats Insights
- In 12 games this season, Scheifele has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 20:57 on the ice per game.
- Scheifele has a goal in five of 12 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In nine of 12 games this year, Scheifele has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.
- Scheifele has an assist in six of 12 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Scheifele has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Scheifele has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Scheifele Stats vs. the Predators
- The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Nashville
|12
|Games
|4
|12
|Points
|2
|5
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.