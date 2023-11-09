Mark Scheifele and the Winnipeg Jets will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Considering a bet on Scheifele? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mark Scheifele vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Scheifele has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 20:57 on the ice per game.

Scheifele has a goal in five of 12 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 12 games this year, Scheifele has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Scheifele has an assist in six of 12 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Scheifele has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Scheifele has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 12 Games 4 12 Points 2 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

