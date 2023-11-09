When the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Mark Scheifele light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mark Scheifele score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Scheifele stats and insights

In five of 12 games this season, Scheifele has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

On the power play, Scheifele has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Scheifele averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

