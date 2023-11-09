The Winnipeg Jets, including Kyle Connor, are in action Thursday versus the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Connor's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kyle Connor vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +185)

1.5 points (Over odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Connor Season Stats Insights

Connor has averaged 20:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In six of 12 games this season Connor has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Connor has a point in seven games this year (out of 12), including multiple points three times.

In four of 12 games this year, Connor has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Connor hits the over on his points prop total is 35.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Connor having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Connor Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 12 Games 4 12 Points 2 8 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

