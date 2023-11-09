Will Kyle Connor Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 9?
Can we count on Kyle Connor lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Connor stats and insights
- In six of 12 games this season, Connor has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- On the power play, Connor has accumulated two goals and three assists.
- Connor's shooting percentage is 15.1%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
