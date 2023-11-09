Can we count on Kyle Connor lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Kyle Connor score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Connor stats and insights

In six of 12 games this season, Connor has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

On the power play, Connor has accumulated two goals and three assists.

Connor's shooting percentage is 15.1%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

