Will Joshua Morrissey Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 9?
Can we anticipate Joshua Morrissey scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets play the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Morrissey stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Morrissey scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- Morrissey has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Morrissey averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are giving up 36 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
