Can we anticipate Joshua Morrissey scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets play the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joshua Morrissey score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Morrissey stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games this season, Morrissey scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
  • Morrissey has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • Morrissey averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are giving up 36 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.6 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.