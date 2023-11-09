Joshua Morrissey will be among those in action Thursday when his Winnipeg Jets play the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre. Thinking about a wager on Morrissey in the Jets-Predators game? Use our stats and information below.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

Morrissey's plus-minus this season, in 24:38 per game on the ice, is +5.

Morrissey has scored a goal in one of 12 games this season.

Morrissey has a point in seven games this year (out of 12), including multiple points three times.

Morrissey has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 12 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Morrissey has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Morrissey having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 12 Games 4 10 Points 4 1 Goals 0 9 Assists 4

