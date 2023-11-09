Will Joel Eriksson Ek Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 9?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Joel Eriksson Ek a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Eriksson Ek stats and insights
- Eriksson Ek has scored in six of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal against the Rangers this season in one game (seven shots).
- Eriksson Ek has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 17.5% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
