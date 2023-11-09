Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Predators on November 9, 2023
Player props are available for Kyle Connor and Filip Forsberg, among others, when the Winnipeg Jets host the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jets vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Connor is Winnipeg's leading contributor with 12 points. He has eight goals and four assists this season.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Mark Scheifele has five goals and seven assists to total 12 points (one per game).
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Joshua Morrissey's season total of 10 points has come from one goal and nine assists.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Forsberg has totaled two goals and 10 assists in 12 games for Nashville, good for 12 points.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|3
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Ryan O'Reilly is a leading scorer for Nashville with 11 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added four assists in 12 games.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 28
|2
|0
|2
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.