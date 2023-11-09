Player props are available for Kyle Connor and Filip Forsberg, among others, when the Winnipeg Jets host the Nashville Predators at Canada Life Centre on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jets vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Connor is Winnipeg's leading contributor with 12 points. He has eight goals and four assists this season.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 7 2 1 3 7 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Mark Scheifele has five goals and seven assists to total 12 points (one per game).

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 7 1 2 3 3 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Joshua Morrissey's season total of 10 points has come from one goal and nine assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 1 1 0 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Forsberg has totaled two goals and 10 assists in 12 games for Nashville, good for 12 points.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Nov. 4 1 2 3 4 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 0 2 2 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Ryan O'Reilly is a leading scorer for Nashville with 11 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and added four assists in 12 games.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 4 3 1 4 3 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 2 0 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.